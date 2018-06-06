Stormy Daniels Accuses Ex-Lawyer Of Colluding With Michael Cohen And Trump

Stormy Daniels is a plaintiff in a new case related to her alleged affair and subsequent NDA with David Dennison (aka Donald Trump). This time she is suing her former lawyer, Keith Davidson. The allegations? That he was actively "colluding" with Michael Cohen behind her back and not working in her best interests.

NBC News is reporting that the filing "alleges that Trump attorney Michael Cohen "hatched a plan" and "colluded" with the adult film actress' lawyer, Keith Davidson, in an attempt to get her to go on Fox News in January and falsely deny she had an affair with Trump more than a decade ago."

Whoops. That's a problem. How does Daniels know that they "hatched a plan" anyhow? Text messages, of course. And here they are:

Attached to the Stormy Daniels lawsuit are text messages exchanged between Michael Cohen and Daniels’ former lawyer Keith Davidson.



These are...pretty damning. From the tone (overly friendly) to outward planning on how to get one parties client to do something the other party obviously wants (working against your own client is a no no). It is a giant heap of steaming legal malpractice.

Cohen actually called Davidson "pal" in one message. When do opposing counsel do that? Never. That's when.

NBC reports that the lawsuit alleges that Trump was aware that the attorneys were communicating and trying to hatch these plans together and for his sole benefit and that Daniels was not aware that any of this was going on.

Finally, the suit alleges Davidson of "breaking client confidentiality [by] tipping off Cohen that Clifford was about to switch to a new lawyer, Michael Avenatti." Whoops. Can't do that either.

Davidson's spokesman (why does he have a spokesman?) called the lawsuit "outrageously frivolous" but he added that "Davidson is very happy that he has filed this lawsuit because he strongly believes that the filing constitutes a full and complete waiver of the attorney-client privilege. Thankfully, the truth can now finally come out to rebut the false narrative about Davidson that Mr. Avenatti has been pushing in his more than 175 television appearances and countless other media interviews. Davidson believes that the American people deserve to know the entire truth — and they soon will. This lawsuit has made that happen."

Uh, ok.

One interesting text that is getting a lot of attention is the one where Cohen references "wise men." Who were they talking about? Trump? His lawyers? Hannity? No one knows yet.

So what does this mean for Michael Cohen? Maybe nothing. But will this increase the likelihood that the NDA Stormy Daniels signed with Donald Trump gets thrown out? Well, if it can be shown beyond a reasonable doubt - and the bar for a civil finding in your favor is much lower than criminal - than it is possible that she could prevail and be fully free from the NDA. What else could happen? Davidson could be in legal trouble himself - malpractice, disbarment, etc.