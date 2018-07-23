ABC/Washington Post Helsinki Poll Crushes Trump Over His Surrender Summit

The majority of Americans condemned Trump's disastrous meeting and press conference with Russia's Vladimir Putin in a new poll that was released by ABC News and The Washington Post.

The lame backtracking by Donald and his twerpy state-sponsored surrogates did little to persuade Americans that Trump's behavior was anything more than a media creation.

Fifty-six percent disapprove of Trump, in a post-summit news conference with Putin, expressing doubt about U.S. intelligence conclusions that Russia tried to influence the U.S. election; just 29 percent approve. Indeed, 41 percent disapprove “strongly,” vs. just 14 percent strongly approving. Just 51 percent of Republicans and 44 percent of conservatives approve of Trump questioning U.S. intelligence on the matter, tepid levels of support in his base. In the political center, 59 percent of independents disapprove, as do 68 percent of moderates. Indeed, disapproval of Trump on this issue is as high among moderates as it is among liberals.

What's very telling is how badly Trump fared with independents and moderates and in general elections, the slightest margins matter.

I found it odd that in the WaPo article they started by writing, "By wide margins, Americans give President Trump negative marks for his conduct during a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin," but ended up painting it as not much has changed in the public's perception of Trump's presidency.

At this point in time, Republicans are blinded by their cultist behavior and have abdicated all claims of being responsible guardians of our democracy.

But Trump needs more voters than his zombified base to propel the GOP forward.

Digby had the same opinion on these two takes and writes: