About That Russian Hacking...

We've known for more than a year that the Russians hacked into the DNC servers. That information has been out there for a significant amount of time. Despite that, the media had never really done any of the dot-connecting between what happened around the hacking and the Trump campaign.

But then the indictment of 12 Russians for their roles in the hacking came down on Friday. And we got our hands on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's meticulous laying out of the allegations and evidence. Then there were a bunch of us news junkies who started doing the job that the media should have done from the beginning and connecting some very interesting dots.

Marcy Wheeler at emptywheel was the first to note that the Russians actually hacked into the DNC twice. And the second hacking was looking specifically for analytics.

I have been saying forever that the easiest way to steal the election would be to steal Hillary’s analytics. The indictment reveals that, In or around September 2016, the Conspirators also successfully gained access to DNC computers hosted on a third-party cloud-computing service. These computers contained test applications related to the DNC’s analytics. After conducting reconnaissance, the Conspirators gathered data by creating backups, or “snapshots,” of the DNC’s cloud-based systems using the cloud provider’s own technology. The indictment is silent about what happened to this stolen analytics data.

And this is where it gets interesting. Twitter user Julie aka "resisterhood" started looking at what the Trump campaign did around the times of these hackings.

Something was bugging me about the September '16 hack of the DNC analytics (beyond that it would give an opponent much of what they'd need to figure out who to target & with what).



What was it? A couple weeks later, the Trump campaign abruptly & massively shifted their ad buys. pic.twitter.com/PmiVINexHH — 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚒𝚎 (@resisterhood) July 14, 2018

It's not uncommon for a candidate to make some changes wrt advertising targets in the final weeks of a campaign, but in my experience a ~25% shift because you've suddenly identified "new battlegrounds" is...not typical (this was Trump's senior comms adviser). pic.twitter.com/SEvPPPWprW

Maggie Haberman and others wondered at the time (after Miller & the Trump campaign said the shift was "data driven") what data would drive so large a shift, so late, out of rural areas and into bigger markets with populous suburbs.



Maybe now we know. pic.twitter.com/NSTFHAt1p7 — 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚒𝚎 (@resisterhood) July 14, 2018

Trump advertised in Wisconsin the next week for the first time in the general election cycle. https://t.co/elzyx6X3cEhttps://t.co/pByoqj9xvE — 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚒𝚎 (@resisterhood) July 14, 2018

Coincidence? Maybe, but we know:



-Russia hacked DNC analytics sometime in Sept

-Early Oct, Trump campaign abruptly redirected their ad spending, claimed changes were "data driven"

-New ad investments were heavily in states that narrowly handed Trump the electoral college



🤔 pic.twitter.com/wStsosMYrw — 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚒𝚎 (@resisterhood) July 14, 2018

Plenty of valid criticism about how the Clinton campaign handled WI/MI/PA, but indications of softening support don’t necessarily mean “in danger,” and resulting decisions would have been made without knowing the opposing campaign might have their datahttps://t.co/OznDPWBiKP — 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚒𝚎 (@resisterhood) July 14, 2018

Another oddly-timed strategic maneuver in light of the analytics hack, executed by both Russia and the Trump campaign:https://t.co/kO75QGv11M — 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚒𝚎 (@resisterhood) July 14, 2018

Not drawing firm conclusions here (correlation of course doesn't imply causation!) but I thought in light of the new information in the indictment, the timing of the strategic changes in the Trump campaign were at least worth pointing out. — 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚒𝚎 (@resisterhood) July 15, 2018

Others also noticed the coincidences

Interesting statement from a GOP campaign staffer in this May ‘17 article: “I did adjust some voting targets based on some data I saw from the leaks,”



Was there any “data” in the material released to public? Or is this the GRU’s DNC analytics? https://t.co/biu9V8NCpj — Scott Gilmore (@Scott_Gilmore) July 14, 2018

I keep coming back to this paragraph. Broke in again after original break in. After they were clearly in contact with top Trumpers. Second time focused on analytics, actionable data if you’re running the other campaign, especially if you’re doing complex targeting. pic.twitter.com/RWZqGD8sUx — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 14, 2018

in light of yesterday's indictments, i'm gettin a little intrigued w the timing of this:



From October 2016:

'Trump Campaign's Ad Strategy Just Got Extra Confusing' https://t.co/ttD8uzuAOt — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) July 14, 2018

So DNC analytics were passed from Russian FSB to team Trump in September 2016. Here's a list of contacts that month. pic.twitter.com/AhVVCiXS4a — Karen Piper (@PiperK) July 15, 2018

But Twitter user Thomas A Fine connected it the best:

Percolating in my head, and not yet fully formed:

Russia had it's own vast facebook database collected from 2009-2015 (from https://t.co/K7WgiyXD6t).

Russia had Cambridge Analytica's database and psychometric analysis.

Russia had the DNC's election analytics. — Thomas A. Fine 🇺🇸 (@thomasafine) July 15, 2018

Russia had the ability to measure their propaganda impact in near real time.

Russia had (at least) a half a million voter rolls. — Thomas A. Fine 🇺🇸 (@thomasafine) July 15, 2018

One thing this points at is that Russia could run simulations of different scenarios and predict their election impact with more accuracy that otherwise might be assumed. — Thomas A. Fine 🇺🇸 (@thomasafine) July 15, 2018

In other words District X in Wisconsin has Y people on the voter rolls who are all in psychometric profile Z, and we know we can manipulate N percent of them to be more/less likely to vote, and the margin in this district is Q. — Thomas A. Fine 🇺🇸 (@thomasafine) July 15, 2018

Repeat this information, across every district, across every psychometric profile. Now run a trillion simulations to figure out where we can most effectively point our trolls and bots so that we can swing the election. — Thomas A. Fine 🇺🇸 (@thomasafine) July 15, 2018

Try every single combination of sets of psychometric profiles and voting districts that you can contact using the available bots and trolls, and simulate every last one. — Thomas A. Fine 🇺🇸 (@thomasafine) July 15, 2018

Does this sound farfetched? Russia had EVERY PIECE OF INFORMATION needed to do this. And they had people on their team who ran firms specializing in AI analysis of big data. — Thomas A. Fine 🇺🇸 (@thomasafine) July 15, 2018

Now obviously, this isn't slam dunk proof, but gosh, it sounds pretty damn collusion-y to me. Hell, we've nullified and demanded new elections in other countries for less than this.