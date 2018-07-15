About That Russian Hacking...
We've known for more than a year that the Russians hacked into the DNC servers. That information has been out there for a significant amount of time. Despite that, the media had never really done any of the dot-connecting between what happened around the hacking and the Trump campaign.
But then the indictment of 12 Russians for their roles in the hacking came down on Friday. And we got our hands on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's meticulous laying out of the allegations and evidence. Then there were a bunch of us news junkies who started doing the job that the media should have done from the beginning and connecting some very interesting dots.
Marcy Wheeler at emptywheel was the first to note that the Russians actually hacked into the DNC twice. And the second hacking was looking specifically for analytics.
I have been saying forever that the easiest way to steal the election would be to steal Hillary’s analytics. The indictment reveals that,
In or around September 2016, the Conspirators also successfully gained access to DNC computers hosted on a third-party cloud-computing service. These computers contained test applications related to the DNC’s analytics. After conducting reconnaissance, the Conspirators gathered data by creating backups, or “snapshots,” of the DNC’s cloud-based systems using the cloud provider’s own technology.
The indictment is silent about what happened to this stolen analytics data.
And this is where it gets interesting. Twitter user Julie aka "resisterhood" started looking at what the Trump campaign did around the times of these hackings.
Others also noticed the coincidences
But Twitter user Thomas A Fine connected it the best:
Now obviously, this isn't slam dunk proof, but gosh, it sounds pretty damn collusion-y to me. Hell, we've nullified and demanded new elections in other countries for less than this.
