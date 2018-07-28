Actor Ving Rhames Had Gun Pointed At Him In His Own Home By Cops As Woman Calls 911

Ving Rhames (Mission Impossible, Pulp Fiction) recounted the incident on The Clay Cane radio show, of how it came to pass that he was almost shot by cops in the middle of the day in his own home. A neighbor said "a large black man" had broken in. (Presumably, she was white. Aren't they always?)

Fortunately, the chief of police recognized Rhames and had his officers stand down. And no, I'm not making that up,

And, of course: "When Rhames and the officers visited the person who made the call, that person denied it."

“This happened this year. I am in my home, it was around 2:15 p.m. in the afternoon,” Rhames said. “I have a screen door and then I have a wooden door.... I’m in my house, I’m in a pair of basketball shorts only. I have two English bulldog puppies. I hear a noise in my backyard, but I’m thinking the puppies are just running around, and then I get a knock on the front door.” When he opened the door, Rhames says he was staring down the barrel of a 9mm handgun. The man with the gun pointed at him, a police officer, was supported by several other officers, the chief of police and even a police dog. “I open the door and there is a red dot pointed at my face from a 9-mm. They say put up your hands, literally. I just walked and opened up the door....Then they said 'open the front screen door.' They say do it with one hand so then I have to do it with one hand. My hands are up and they have me outside,” Rhames says. The chief of police recognized Rhames, and had the officers stand down. The officers revealed a neighbor called 911, telling the operator a “large black man” had broken into a home. When Rhames and the officers visited the person who made the call, that person denied it.

Twitter was not amused.

“Hello, police? A man who looks exactly like Ving Rhames just broke into Ving Rhames’ house and is watching TV on his sofa. I know, what a coincidence?! Anyway, send a SWAT team.” https://t.co/EPo4yenQcb

— Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) July 28, 2018

"Police, there's a big, Black, man in the house. Like really big. He looks like Ving Rhames... Oh wait a second." https://t.co/40R9HINAN0 via @Blavity — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) July 28, 2018

Rhames knows he was lucky, but the situation made him worry about his son.



“My problem is, as I said this to them, what if it was my son and he had a video game remote or something and you thought it was a gun?” Rhames asks. https://t.co/wUbbtWevH3 — #TheseAintProps (@connichameleon) July 28, 2018

White people called 911 to report a black man breaking into a house.



It was VING RHAMES. In his OWN DAMN HOUSE.



Somehow his neighbors were too stupid, too racist, or (probably) both to realize, "Oh hey, that's Ving Rhames, who lives in that house right there next to us." https://t.co/QR0wdKinzV — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) July 28, 2018

Here's the entire audio of the incident.