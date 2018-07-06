Alex Jones's Fail In Second Civil War? Blame The Media!

I know you're all still reeling from last night's news that, having barely recovered from Alex Jones's Second Civil War, we Democrats and "the Left" are now supposed to gear up for Tucker Carlson's "coup." Take a breath people! I thought Republicans were the ones who would get tired of winning?

Alex Jones apparently got wind of our plans, picnics, and politics during the Independence Day celebration. Who told him!?! Right Wing Watch reviewed his response: