Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Taunts NewsMax Host: 'How Scared You Are'

New York Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday lashed out at Newsmax host John Cardillo for publishing incorrect information about her life story, including a photograph of her childhood home.

In a tweet on Sunday, Cardillo claimed that the photo of her home was “a far cry from the Bronx hood upbringing she’s selling.”

“This is the Yorktown Heights (very nice area) home @Ocasio2018 grew up in before going off to Ivy League Brown University,” the Newsmax host charged.

Ocasio-Cortez quickly fired back.

“Hey John,” she wrote. “I didn’t go to Brown or the Ivy League. I went to BU. Try Google.”

As for her childhood neighborhood, Ocasio-Cortez said the area “is nice.”

“Growing up, it was a good town for working people. My mom scrubbed toilets so I could live here & I grew up seeing how the zip code one is born in determines much of their opportunity,” the Democratic candidate said.

She concluded: “Your attempt to strip me of my family, my story, my home, and my identity is exemplary of how scared you are of the power of all four of those things.”

