Anti-Islam Protester Thrown Into Fountain At Danforth Shooting Memorial In Toronto

On Sunday night, Faisal Hussain opened fire and killed 2, wounding 13 in Toronto. Police have not called it a terrorist act, and have not found any connection to ISIS or any other group. That didn't stop one man though from taking it upon himself to appear holding up an anti-Islam placard at the memorial site of the Danforth Avenue shooting.

After much shouting back and forth, another man took it upon himself to throw the protester into a nearby fountain.

Source: Global News