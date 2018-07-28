Anti-Islam Protester Thrown Into Fountain At Danforth Shooting Memorial In Toronto
On Sunday night, Faisal Hussain opened fire and killed 2, wounding 13 in Toronto. Police have not called it a terrorist act, and have not found any connection to ISIS or any other group. That didn't stop one man though from taking it upon himself to appear holding up an anti-Islam placard at the memorial site of the Danforth Avenue shooting.
After much shouting back and forth, another man took it upon himself to throw the protester into a nearby fountain.
Source: Global News
A crowd of angry Torontonians confronted a man who held up an anti-Islam sign at the site of the Danforth Avenue shooting, with one of them eventually throwing the man into a fountain.
Video of the Friday afternoon incident shows the man standing in front of the fountain at Alexander the Great Parkette, which has turned into a memorial for victims of Sunday’s shooting, and engaging in a shouting match with people over his sign.
The sign read “C.B.C. presents” on top, followed by two lines below, “Little Mosque on the praire [sic]” and below that, “Two dead girls in Greek Town.”
“Little Mosque on the Prairie” was a CBC sitcom about the lives of small-town Muslim Canadians, while Greektown is the neighbourhood in which police say 29-year-old Faisal Hussain opened fire, killing two and injuring 13.
