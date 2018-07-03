Church Puts Baby Jesus In Cage: 'We Placed The Holy Family...in #ICE Detention'

By Frances Langum

Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis (Hi, Mike Pence, don't come back!) has put a cage around the Holy Family to make a statement that Trump's immigration policy sucks.

Of course, The Rev. Stephen Carlsen didn't say "suck." But he didn't have to. Indy Star:

Nativity statues of the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph, which usually mark Christmas, were incarcerated Tuesday on the lawn of Christ Church Cathedral behind a chain-link fence topped with barbed wire.

The Rev. Stephen Carlsen, dean and rector of the church on Monument Circle, said the caged Holy Family is a protest to President Trump's zero-tolerance policy that is holding families in detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I know what the Bible said," Carlsen said. "We're supposed to love our neighbors as ourselves."

Please note that Fox News is very specifically pushing an ANTI-Christian message that we don't have to love our neighbors. That there isn't enough love, and we don't have to.


