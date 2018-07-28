Don Jr. And Robert Mueller Wait For A Plane At DCA...

By Karoli Kuns
If ever there was a caption contest waiting to happen, it's this one. Politico managed to snag a photo of Don Jr (without his arm candy) and Robert Mueller waiting for their flights at Ronald Reagan airport. Hilarity ensued.

Adam Parkhomenko: "Trump Jr. in the green pretending to talk on the phone to avoid Robert Mueller at the airport is the only photo you need to see today. "

Also, LOL:

SO MUCH AWESOME. Watch to the end.

Likely what happened:

Be careful, Junior. Mueller sees you.


