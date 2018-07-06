GOP House Candidate Preaches Against Female Careerism, Really

WHAT Republican War on Women? This one:

Mark Harris won the Republican nomination for NC-9. And a few years ago he was a Baptist preacher, natch, and delivered a sermon about how sad it is that "girls are taught from grade school ... that what is most honorable in life is a career, and their ultimate goal in life is simply to be able to grow up and be independent of anyone or anything."

"But nobody has seemed to ask the question that I think is critically important to ask: Is that a healthy pursuit for society? Is that the healthiest pursuit for our homes? ... Is that the healthiest pursuit for the sexes in our generation?"

Yes, Pastor Harris, having an economic future is a healthy pursuit for women. And yes, we have to explain that to Republicans in this Handmaid's Tale era.

Harris's opponent, Dan McCready, is actually getting some Republican endorsements in his district, Mark Harris is so bad:

To my many Republican friends in Charlotte. This is the GOP candidate for Congress. His backward views are long-established. You, like other prominent Republicans including @JudgeBobOrr, should support @McCreadyForNC. Dan is who this region needs in DC. https://t.co/8jpJK9kKa8 — William Bray (@braylaw) July 5, 2018

Does anyone wonder why Democrats are polling +25 with women?