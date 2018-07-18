If Trump Talks, Walks, And Looks Like A Russian Puppet...

There was a saying my dad repeated to me and my siblings almost daily. In his West Texas drawl, he’d say:

“If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck…it’s a duck.”

West Texas Translation: Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right or a person seems “off” you need to trust yourself.

I was troubled by Donald Trump. My fears about Trump went deeper than his party of his politics. From the time I watched him rise to national prominence, I had a sick feeling of dread and I believed Donald Trump was very dangerous.

I didn’t express my fears about Trump (and the people surrounding him) for a long time. I live in a deep red state and there were plenty of people I love and respect that voted for him. It seemed extreme and many of the experts (including the media) were supporting him. I disregarded and pushed down my instincts. Time went on.

More examples of our President acting strangely piled up. I deep dived into many different books and articles from across the political spectrum. I tried to find something that would explain my uneasy feelings of danger and dread. But my dad’s drawl kept coming back to me:

“If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck…it’s duck.”

Expert and author Gavin De Becker says that unlike any other living creature, humans will sense danger, yet still walk right into it. We don’t trust our instincts and we don’t trust what we see right in front of us.

After Jim Comey was fired, I finally trusted my instincts and embraced the terrifying fact that our President was compromised and so were other “leaders” in our government.

No More Whataboutism After July 16, 2018

July 16th was one of the darkest days in the history of America. Two events happened that leave no room for doubt about the danger our country is in.

↓ Story continues below ↓

First, the President of the United States pushed our country and our intelligence community under the bus. In front of the entire world. AFTER the secret meeting with Putin, who led the attack on our country in 2016, the Trump-Putin press conference will go down in history.

Sunday, Russian Operative Maria Butina was arrested by the FBI. A few nuggets of evidence against the Russian spy:

In March 2015, Butina wrote an email predicting that the Republican party would "obtain control over the U.S. government after the 2016 elections". So, 19 months before the election, a Russian spy knew that Republicans would control the United States government?

Right after the November 2016 election, Butina and Torshin messaged each other about Trump’s Secretary of State choice. Butina asked Torshin to find out how "our people" would feel about particular nominees.

Monday, Donald Trump showed his true colors in such a blatant way---even long time Trump defenders were alarmed.

The silver lining about the Putin-Trump presser and Butina’s arrest is that Monday served as a wake-up call for millions of Americans who weren’t trusting their gut. WELCOME all of the newly “woke” Americans to the resistance. We’re going to need all the help we can get. The rot doesn’t stop with Trump and it goes deeper than anyone ever dreamed. It’s not academic anymore, it’s happening right before our eyes.