Malcolm Nance: 'Trump Is In Russia's Pocket'

Wednesday Donald Trump threatened our NATO allies and demanded that they pony up more money like a mob boss asking for protection money, just before announcing that he would take a one-on-one meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin with no aides present. God forbid Americans should know what their "president" is discussing with his Russian enabler, after all.

Both of those reports have intelligence expert Malcolm Nance lit up, as you might expect. During a discussion on Tuesday's Deadline:White House, host Nicolle Wallace asked Nance what is left on Trump's "honey-do" list from Putin.

Lifting sanctions and legitimizing Russia's annexation of Crimea. That's all, according to Nance. When Wallace pointed out that that Trump has already tried that, Nance got specific.

"I think he will arbitrarily, straight across the board, in defiance of law, at the end of the Putin-Trump summit, will declare Russia good boys and say we need to lift the sanctions," Nance declared. "I really think he's in their pocket."

After noting the amazing ignorance in going after NATO allies, given their sacrifice in blood at our request, Nance put an exclamation point on his claim.

"In his mind, Russia is his base, a critical part of his base, and he's going to pay them off one way or the other."