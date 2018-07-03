Joe.My.God.: The Mueller investigation probably knows whether Russians made “dark money” donations to the NRA.

Plunderbund: The ECOT (Electronic Classrooms of Tomorrow) scandal has probably cost Ohio taxpayers $200 million.

Eclectablog: The National Endowment for the Arts probably has its first “Dance Mom” as chairwoman.

Informed Comment: Rudy Giuliani is probably being too obvious about his support for regime change in Iran.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The declared policy of the United States should be the overthrow of the mullahs' regime in Tehran. The behavior and the objectives of the regime are not going to change and, therefore, the only solution is to change the regime itself. That's why, before 2019, we here will celebrate in Tehran!." (Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton, July 2017.)

