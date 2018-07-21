Happy Saturday, Crooks and Liars! Have a second slice of coffee cake and we'll pour some hot links for you!

Every Goddamn Day hears an echo of Ethel and Julias Rosenberg in the way the Republicans are defending Comrade Trump.

The Rogue Columnist argues that Donald Trump is a de facto agent of the Russian government and is a national security and constitutional crisis.

The Daily Irritant asks the question we all ask: Why does Thomas Friedman still have a job?

Bonus Track: Amusing Planet reminds us that before the Internet, people asked the librarians questions. The librarians kept copies of the questions!

