Parkland Kids Show Everyone We Don't Need A Gun To Stand Our Ground

Matt Deitsch was a student at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on the day a former student entered the building and shot and killed seventeen students and staff members, and wounding seventeen others.

Now Mr. Deitsch tours the nation as a co-founder of the movement #RoadtoChange with several of his fellow classmates - each of whom has taught us more about grace, intellect, composure, and determination than any politician in power ever could.

At these rallies and meetings, Mr. Deitsch and others organize youth and communities members to educate them about their rights, ways to combat gun violence, and to encourage and register them to vote. From their "About" page:

This summer, the students of March For Our Lives are making stops across America to get young people educated, registered, and motivated to vote. We call it March For Our Lives: Road to Change. When people across the country rallied at the March For Our Lives just over 2 months ago, we showed our politicians that we refuse to accept gun violence as an unsolvable issue. Now it’s time to turn our energy into action.

At one of these stops in Texas, a group of gun rights activists gathered to challenge and intimidate these kids who'd survived unimaginable trauma, and a remarkable thing happened. The kids welcomed them. Listened to them. Answered their questions. Stayed strong. And very likely, changed gun rights crowd's ideas about what they'd been told about gun control advocates.

These amazing kids showed the world that you do not need a gun to stand your ground.

Incase you didn’t know I am one of the organizers for #RoadToChange and we are currently traveling through TX organizing youth meetings, rallies and town halls.



These counter protests at our events are incredibly invited because they allow us to clarify our message. https://t.co/ng6bx9sMr0 — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) July 8, 2018

In Dallas the Facebook event for the protest of us had a few hundred people RSVP’d — there were around 20 people standing outside open carrying in protest... When I first walked up I was being harassed by a few protestors.. but one man in a red hat approached me peacefully... pic.twitter.com/ddrbVe21fR

The protester asked about David, reiterating NRA talking points and conservative slander of him, but only a few sentences into how he felt about David. @davidhogg111 walks up and joins the conversation... The protester is smiling so big and shakes David’s hand.. convo continues.. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) July 8, 2018

Protestor: “Mr. Hogg are you anti-gun?”



David: “No, I come from a family of gun owners.”



P: “So why do you want to take my gun.”



D: “Our policy isn’t in disarming law abiding citizens, it’s about due process and preventing gun violence.”



The other protestors see us talking.. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) July 8, 2018

The protestors approach us with their phones out.



Some of them had guns larger than they were — others had hand guns on their holsters.



We then had a 90 minute conversation with “the most pro-2A group in Texas.” — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) July 8, 2018

As the conversation with the group began — some of the more angry protestors were aggressive with their disagreement of our policy. Then we broke it down... We explained step by step, reason by reason why this policy would save lives — Most of them agreed. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) July 8, 2018

They didn’t believe Trump received 30 million dollars from the NRA (he did.)



They didn’t believe that arming teachers is a bad idea.



They did say there are better moves we can make besides arming teachers to improve safety.



They did agree this issue goes beyond schools. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) July 8, 2018

A powerful moment was a woman — probably 5ft tall — with a gun larger than her speaking about her grandkids.



She said she feels more comfortable if she knows they’re being protected by armed guards.



We spoke about Santa Fe having armed guards, a plan and 20 people were shot. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) July 8, 2018

We spoke on the false sense of security that adding firearms does for people — Vegas has plenty of people ready to respond... hundreds were shot and killed.



Adding guns is a sales pitch not a safety pitch.



If we really want safety we need these common sense reforms. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) July 8, 2018

Red Flag Laws save lives.



Expanding universal background checks saves lives.



Limiting inner-state gun trafficking saves lives.



Digitizing ATF records + better funding to enforce existing laws saves lives.



Safe storage/trigger locks save lives.



We AGREED on ALL of these. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) July 8, 2018

The man in the red hat that started the peaceful conversation ended the unofficial town hall with an incredibly powerful moment.



Through his sunglasses we could see tears building up... He gave us hugs and said something I’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/4KGow2D46M — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) July 8, 2018