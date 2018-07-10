Parkland Kids Show Everyone We Don't Need A Gun To Stand Our Ground
Matt Deitsch was a student at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on the day a former student entered the building and shot and killed seventeen students and staff members, and wounding seventeen others.
Now Mr. Deitsch tours the nation as a co-founder of the movement #RoadtoChange with several of his fellow classmates - each of whom has taught us more about grace, intellect, composure, and determination than any politician in power ever could.
At these rallies and meetings, Mr. Deitsch and others organize youth and communities members to educate them about their rights, ways to combat gun violence, and to encourage and register them to vote. From their "About" page:
This summer, the students of March For Our Lives are making stops across America to get young people educated, registered, and motivated to vote. We call it March For Our Lives: Road to Change.
When people across the country rallied at the March For Our Lives just over 2 months ago, we showed our politicians that we refuse to accept gun violence as an unsolvable issue. Now it’s time to turn our energy into action.
At one of these stops in Texas, a group of gun rights activists gathered to challenge and intimidate these kids who'd survived unimaginable trauma, and a remarkable thing happened. The kids welcomed them. Listened to them. Answered their questions. Stayed strong. And very likely, changed gun rights crowd's ideas about what they'd been told about gun control advocates.
These amazing kids showed the world that you do not need a gun to stand your ground.
Read the Twitter thread below for the whole story.
