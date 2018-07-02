Report That Trump To Introduce FART Act

As the United States prepares once again to go rogue and abandon agreed-upon international norms of the World Trade Organization (WTO), someone forgot to check the acronym for their willful stupidity. Or maybe it was intentional.

A report that Donald Trump is looking to walk away from the World Trade Organisation and instead adopt a United States Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act, or FART Act, has been greeted with loud amusement on Twitter. Axios reported that it had received a leaked early draft of a bill ordered by the president, that would see America take the unlikely step of abandoning WTO rules, allowing Trump to raise tariffs without the consent of Congress. The bill – the existence of which has not been independently confirmed – would be a dramatic shift in trade policy with wide-reaching impacts, but it was the name of the proposed bill that caught people’s attention.

Twitter, of course, had a field day.

Did someone get punked? Look at the acronym.

United States Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act

US FART Acthttps://t.co/kA6lJt81Mm — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) July 1, 2018

As an editor who writes some headlines at the NY Post can I just say I’m really psyched about the FART Act — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 2, 2018

Did they name it the “FART Act” to troll the president? https://t.co/kqTqzlOD0X — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 2, 2018

The naming of the FART Act has convinced me that Deep State subversion is real. And pretty awesome. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 2, 2018

Even the former 11-day director of White House communications got in on the act.

WTO has its flaws, but the “United States Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act," aka the U.S. FART Act, stinks. American consumers pay for tariffs. Time to switch tactics. https://t.co/OfyOFA1neU — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 2, 2018

By this time, I would think most of us have come to understand we're being punk'd by this sham of an administration.