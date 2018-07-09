Surprise! Scott Pruitt's EPA Is Hiding Cancer Info On Formaldehyde

File under "No, really, the Trump Administration doesn't care if we all die if they can make a buck." NY Magazine:

...the director of the agency responsible for protecting the American people from toxic chemicals was saying, under oath, that he was vaguely aware of a report linking formaldehyde to a variety of terminal illnesses.

If that report were released — and its findings independently verified by the National Academies of Sciences — then the EPA would strengthen restrictions on the chemical’s use, while cancer patients could draw on the findings in class-action lawsuits. The effect of all this would be to force industry to reduce its reliance on formaldehyde — and thus, to reduce the number of Americans who suffer from the ravages of leukemia, nose and throat cancer, and a variety of less severe respiratory ailments.

Pruitt promised [Congress] to follow up on the matter — but never did.