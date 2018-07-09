Surprise! Scott Pruitt's EPA Is Hiding Cancer Info On Formaldehyde
File under "No, really, the Trump Administration doesn't care if we all die if they can make a buck." NY Magazine:
...the director of the agency responsible for protecting the American people from toxic chemicals was saying, under oath, that he was vaguely aware of a report linking formaldehyde to a variety of terminal illnesses.
If that report were released — and its findings independently verified by the National Academies of Sciences — then the EPA would strengthen restrictions on the chemical’s use, while cancer patients could draw on the findings in class-action lawsuits. The effect of all this would be to force industry to reduce its reliance on formaldehyde — and thus, to reduce the number of Americans who suffer from the ravages of leukemia, nose and throat cancer, and a variety of less severe respiratory ailments.
Pruitt promised [Congress] to follow up on the matter — but never did.
Instead he replaced some actual scientists with industry representatives on EPA's Science Advisory Board because why the hell not?
Read the rest. It'll make you sick. Just like the chemicals Pruitt and his replacement Andrew Wheeler are willing to ignore for industry approval.
