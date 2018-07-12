Trump Gives 'Insane, Incendiary, Insulting' Interview To British Tabloid

Imagine a world where Theresa May came to Washington, DC and said Bernie Sanders would make a great President after Trump is impeached. Can you guess the reaction? Me either.

Yet Donald Trump gave a similarly insane interview to Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid, The Sun" in which he:

Accused EU leaders of destroying its culture and identity by allowing in millions of migrants, a statement that is right out of the playbook of white supremacists

Ripped into Theresa May for not doing Brexit his way, says trade deals are off

Tore into London Mayor Sadiq Khan for not standing up to terrorists

Blamed Khan for spiralling crime in the capital

Insisted former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson would make “a great Prime Minister”.

Denied once branding Theresa May a “bossy schoolteacher”

Maintained he would keep ties with Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin despite the Salisbury Novichok poisonings

Demanded Britain and other Nato countries spend more on defense

Spoke of his sadness at feeling unwelcome in the capital by anti-Trump protesters

Claimed millions of Brits backed his policies

Told of his pride at taking wife Melania to meet the Queen

Oh, and he also claimed he's polling higher than any Republican in history, including Abraham Lincoln, who was president before polls were a thing.

If you hang in til the end of @POTUS interview with @TheSun, you arrive here:



“You know, a poll just came out that I am the most popular person in the history of the Republican Party — 92 per cent. Beating Lincoln. I beat our Honest Abe.” @JMeacham @BeschlossDC @DorisKGoodwin — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) July 13, 2018

Lawrence O'Donnell hits all the high points in the video above, but if you like self-torture, visit The Sun for the whole interview.

Brian Klaas summarized it well: It is 'insane, insulting, and incendiary.' Yes, it is. It's worth remembering that Steve Bannon served as Trump's advance man, laying the foundation for Trump's particular brand of hate and white nationalism. As was observed later in the discussion on The Last Word, it was only 74 years ago that the United States and the United Kingdom partnered up to fight fascism in Europe.

Today, Trump brings his particular brand of fascism there from the United States. It will take decades for us to overcome the damage he's doing.

But hey, at least the Trump Baby blimp made him sad.