Trump Ranked Dead Last Among All Presidents
I supposed the only surprise in this dreary exercise of including this current faux-president among real titans like Lincoln, George Washington, and Roosevelt, etc is that even among republican scholars Trump ranked a lowly 40th.
Trump beat out Andrew Johnson and James Buchanan to claim the title as the worst president of all-time.
Oh, and Barack Obama? He's now rated 8th, just ahead of Reagan. He's probably been buoyed by the sheer magnitude of awfulness that is Trump.
Source: The Hill
President Trump has ranked as the worst president of all time in the 2018 Presidents & Executive Politics Presidential Greatness Survey released by Boise State University Monday. The poll ranks “presidential greatness,” since the first POTUS.
The survey was conducted among 170 current and recent members of the Presidents & Executive Politics Section of the American Political Science Association. The group is comprised of scholars dedicated to studying the American presidency.
Each member was asked to rank the current and past presidents from zero (worst) to 100 (best). The ranking is based on overall performance in office. President Trump scored a mind-boggling 12.34 out of 100.
When only Republican respondents were polled, Trump still ranked 40th worst out of 45 Presidents. Trump managed to beat James Buchanan among Republican pollsters. Buchanan oversaw the succession of seven states before the Civil War.
Comments