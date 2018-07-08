Trump Ranked Dead Last Among All Presidents

I supposed the only surprise in this dreary exercise of including this current faux-president among real titans like Lincoln, George Washington, and Roosevelt, etc is that even among republican scholars Trump ranked a lowly 40th.

Trump beat out Andrew Johnson and James Buchanan to claim the title as the worst president of all-time.

Oh, and Barack Obama? He's now rated 8th, just ahead of Reagan. He's probably been buoyed by the sheer magnitude of awfulness that is Trump.

Source: The Hill