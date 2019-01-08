All Living Former Presidents Call Out Trump's Wall Lie

“[The Tortilla Curtain] should have been done by all of the presidents that preceded me and they all know it,” Trump said. Some of them have told me that we should have done it.”

Prepare yourselves for a shock, Dear Readers: this is yet another lie from our Liar-In-Chief, Hair Füror.

“Asked if Clinton told Trump that he should have built a border wall, Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña said, “He did not. In fact, they’ve not talked since the inauguration.” “Bush spokesman Freddy Ford also said the two men had not discussed the matter. And Obama, for his part, has not spoken with Trump since his inauguration, except for a brief exchange at George H.W. Bush’s funeral in Washington, D.C. “Obama has consistently blasted Trump’s pledge to build a border wall. “Suggesting that we can build an endless wall along our borders, and blame our challenges on immigrants — that doesn’t just run counter to our history as the world’s melting pot, it contradicts the evidence that our growth and our innovation and our dynamism has always been spurred by our ability to attract strivers from every corner of the globe,” he said in 2016.”

As you have noticed, Poppy Bush is still dead, and even if Comrade Stupid is using the awesome power of the Magic Ouija Board, it seems unlikely that Bush would be conversing with Stupid from beyond the veil. Prznint Stupid was not even invited to Babs-the-Impaler’s planting. Perhaps Comrade Stupid channeled Sarah Winchester, who advised him to keep building. “What a chump,” Winchester added.

And that leaves Jimmy Carter:

“I think it’s well-known that the incumbent president is very careless with the truth,” former president Carter said last year in an interview with CBS News.

Let’s see what Handsome Joe has to say…

President Donald Trump said other presidents have told him “they wished they had built a wall.” Former Vice President Joe Biden can’t think of a single one.https://t.co/q1hTBws4eI pic.twitter.com/H3yUp59Bpm — Circa (@Circa) January 5, 2019

The real question to ask the Ouija, is why Comrade Stupid thinks anyone believes him when he tells these easily verifiable lies?

UPDATE: Carter too.

Clarification from former U.S. President Jimmy Carter:



"I have not discussed the border wall with President Trump, and do not support him on the issue.” -- Jimmy Carter — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) January 7, 2019

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors