Trump's 'Diplomat' John Bolton Threatens Iran Like A Cartoon Villain

National Security Adviser John Bolton on Monday said that Iran would ‘pay a price like few countries have ever paid’ if its leaders do “anything negative.”

In a tweet on Monday morning, President Donald Trump lashed out at Iranian President Rouhani.

“NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!” the president wrote.

Bolton soon issued a statement of his own, explaining that Trump was prepared to use extreme measures if necessary.

“I spoke to the President over the last several days, and President Trump told me that if Iran does anything at all to the negative, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid before,” Bolton said in the statement.