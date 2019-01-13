John Bolton Asked For Attack Options On Iran Which Shook Up The Pentagon

John Bolton sent shock waves up the State Department and Pentagon by requesting strike options against Iran last year, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Does Bolton not know what destruction would be caused in the world if he convinced Trump to willy-nilly bomb Iran? It's insane.

I fear Trump would do just that right before Robert Mueller wraps up his investigations to distract the world from his findings.

President Trump’s National Security Council asked the Pentagon to provide the White House with military options to strike Iran last year, generating concern at the Pentagon and State Department, current and former U.S. officials said.

When President Obama and Iran were negotiating a nuclear deal in 2013, John Bolton, a neocon's neocon told Fox News that sanctions were useless against Iran and said the U.S. should support an airstrike by Israel against Iran.

Before he joined Trump's administration, Bolton has advocated attacks and regime change almost every time he goes on television and talks about what we consider a hostile regime. There is never enough war for John Bolton.

But now he's part of a chaotic Trump cabinet and his new ask rightfully caused so much consternation throughout our government.

“It definitely rattled people,” a former senior U.S. administration official said of the request. “People were shocked. It was mind-boggling how cavalier they were about hitting Iran.” [..] Former U.S. officials said it was unnerving that the National Security Council asked for far-reaching military options to strike Iran in response to attacks that caused little damage and no injuries.

Bolton has also told Israel that Trump is willing to attack Iran if they close in on developing nukes. That was made much easier by Trump pulling out of the nuclear deal President Obama struck with Tehran.

Trump vehemently attacked George Bush for invading Iraq, but hired one of the most pro-war neocons Bush had to offer as his NSA.

How does that make any sense at all?

Oh, right. Trump hires mostly Fox News personalities that he believes are good on television so Bolton has just the right CV for the job.

It's not about qualifications, for Trump - ever.