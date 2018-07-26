YouTube Takes Down A Handful Of Infowars Videos; Facebook Hedges

YouTube has taken down four videos posted by the whackjob conspiracy theory incubator Infowars, according to BBC News.

In addition, Infowars has been hit by a penalty known as a "community strike", which stops it broadcasting live for 90 days. News about the removals came first from Infowars, which said they were deleted because they were "critical of liberalism". The videos have been posted separately to the main Infowars website. Mr Jones said people should watch them and make up their own mind about the content. In two of the clips, Mr Jones said many European nations were in danger of being taken over by Muslim immigrants and in another he compared the creators of the "Drag Tots" cartoon to Satanists. YouTube did not comment directly on the removal of the videos but told Reuters: "We have long-standing policies against child endangerment and hate speech."

Infowars would have to receive two more community strikes in the next three months to be permanently thrown off the YouTube platform. I'm sure Jones will find a way to strategically calm himself to protect his revenue stream.

Apparently YouTube had no problem with Jones' recent threatening rant against Bob Mueller. Interesting!

And Facebook is also being challenged on allowing InfoWars to use their platform, via Entertainment Weekly:

“To be totally transparent, I find Infowars to be absolutely atrocious,” Simo replied. “But we have the job of balancing freedom of expression and safety. So the way we navigate that is, there’s a pretty big difference between what is allowed on Facebook and what gets distribution. What we’re trying to do is make it so that if you’re saying something that’s untrue on Facebook — which you’re allowed to say as long as you’re an authentic person and you adhere to community standards — but we’re trying to make it so it doesn’t get that much distribution… We don’t always get it right, it’s very complicated, but that’s our principle.”

Reporters then asked Facebook why they allow Fox News to be shared on their platform: