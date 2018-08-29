Andrew Gillum Reacts To DeSantis' Racism: 'They're Now Using Full Bullhorns'

Andrew Gillum took a few minutes to talk to Shep Smith about his policy ideas, his candidacy, and yes, his opponent's racism.

Shep Smith gave him a chance to respond, and he did, noting that they no longer use dog whistles, but instead go for the "full bullhorn."

Beyond that, Gillum wasn't willing to say much more, instead focusing on the positive and choosing to take the high road in response to DeSantis' low one.

And make no mistake, DeSantis is a full-blown white supremacist loon.

Raw Story reports that DeSantis is a co-administrator with Corey Stewart and Kelli Ward on a hate-filled Facebook group.

Ian Millhiser shared a story on Twitter about a time when they both made an appearance on Fox News and DeSantis was behaving like someone who needed a psychiatric intervention (no sarcasm). Here's a bit of the thread:

So I do my segment, go back to wipe my face, and Rep. Ron DeSantis is standing in the middle of the makeup room still ranting about a conspiracy theory involving Hillary Clinton, the Pee Tape Dossier, the FBI, and how Rep. Jim Jordan (I think) is going to get to the bottom of it. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 29, 2018

6) It wasn't the sort of rant you hear from rational thinkers. If DeSantis wasn't wearing a suit and a Member of Congress pin, I would have assumed that a person with a serious mental illness had somehow bypassed security and found his way into the Fox studio. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 29, 2018

Read the whole thread here. So yes, Ron DeSantis, please gaslight us some more about what you really meant. We all know.

I said last night and I will say again that this contest is going to be a struggle between the racists and those who want progress. It will be a do-or-die battle, and I believe Gillum can win it.