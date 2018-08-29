Andrew Gillum Reacts To DeSantis' Racism: 'They're Now Using Full Bullhorns'
Andrew Gillum took a few minutes to talk to Shep Smith about his policy ideas, his candidacy, and yes, his opponent's racism.
Shep Smith gave him a chance to respond, and he did, noting that they no longer use dog whistles, but instead go for the "full bullhorn."
Beyond that, Gillum wasn't willing to say much more, instead focusing on the positive and choosing to take the high road in response to DeSantis' low one.
And make no mistake, DeSantis is a full-blown white supremacist loon.
Raw Story reports that DeSantis is a co-administrator with Corey Stewart and Kelli Ward on a hate-filled Facebook group.
Ian Millhiser shared a story on Twitter about a time when they both made an appearance on Fox News and DeSantis was behaving like someone who needed a psychiatric intervention (no sarcasm). Here's a bit of the thread:
Read the whole thread here. So yes, Ron DeSantis, please gaslight us some more about what you really meant. We all know.
I said last night and I will say again that this contest is going to be a struggle between the racists and those who want progress. It will be a do-or-die battle, and I believe Gillum can win it.
Comments