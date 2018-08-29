Fox News Replies To DeSantis' 'Monkey' Comment: 'We Do Not Condone This Language'

After Rep. Ron DeSantis used the word "monkey" when describing his African America opponent for the governorship of Florida during an interview on America's Newsroom, Fox News then came out and denounced his words, on-air.

Speaking with co-host Sandra Smith today, DeSantis said, "I think he has huge problems with how he’s governed Tallahassee, he is an articulate spokesman for those far left views. Let's build off Gov. Scot, the last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda..."

About two hours later, Sandra Smith came on-air and denounced his words.

Smith said, "A little while ago, we had Ron DeSantis, the Republican nominee for governor in Florida on for an interview to discuss the Florida election. During the interview, he made what some are calling a inappropriate comment about his Democratic opponent, Andrew Gillum."

She continued, "DeSantis has since clarified his comment in a statement, saying quote, ‘Ron DeSantis was obviously talking about Florida not making the wrong decision to embrace the socialist policies that Andrew Gillum espouses. To characterize it as anything else is absurd. Florida’s economy has been on the move for the last eight years and the last thing we need is a far-left democrat trying to stop our success.’"

"We do not condone this language and wanted to make our viewers aware that he has since clarified his statement.”

Fox News suspended Trump's former Deputy campaign manager David Bossie in June after he told African American Joel Payne, that he was out of his “cotton-picking mind" on Sunday's Fox & Friends.

I'd like to see how many times Rep. DeSantis has ever used the phrase "monkey around" when discussing politics, policies or his white political rivals.