Devin Nunes Flew All The Way To England; British Intelligence Wouldn't Meet With Him

Devin Nunes will do anything to create a dramatic distraction from the Russia Investigation, including traveling to London to "get to the bottom of the Steele dossier."

How often did Nunes text the White House or Fox during his trip?

The Atlantic reports:

Earlier this month, as all eyes were on the courtroom dramas unfolding in Virginia—where President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman was just convicted on bank- and tax-fraud charges—and in New York—where the president’s longtime personal lawyer pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and implicated Trump in a crime—the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee was in London, seeking out new information about the former British intelligence officer and Trump-Russia dossier author Christopher Steele. A U.K. security official, speaking on background, said “it is normal for U.K. intelligence agencies to have meetings with the chairman and members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.” But those meetings did not pan out—Nunes came away meeting only with the U.K.’s deputy national-security adviser, Madeleine Alessandri. The people familiar with his trip told me that officials at MI6, MI5, and GCHQ were wary of entertaining Nunes out of fear that he was “trying to stir up a controversy.”

If the US taxpayer, and not Fox News, paid for that trip, we need a thorough investigation of THAT come January.

Or, as some on the C&L staff suggest, maybe Duncan Hunter's wife charged it to her husband's campaign's platinum Visa?