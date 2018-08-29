Duncan Hunter Pleads: 'Leave My Wife Out Of It!'

I suppose it was no coincidence that Duncan Hunter was just about to speak before a group called "Women Volunteers in Politics" as he made his request from the gathered media. And amazingly only days after he had thrown his wife 'under the bus' himself, claiming that she had handled all the campaign contributions. That kind of chutzpah will serve him well - when he's doing his years of federal time.

Source: San Diego Tribune

Since Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife, Margaret, were charged a week ago on 60 counts in a federal indictment alleging they spent some $250,000 in campaign contributions on lavish vacations, meals and personal items, the couple has been in the news often but only the congressman has spoken publicly in interviews.

Hunter has said the corruption charges are politically motivated and meant to undermine his re-election campaign.

On Thursday, Hunter said of his wife to a Fox News reporter: “She handled my finances throughout my entire military career and that continued on when I got into Congress. ... She was also the campaign manager. Whatever she did, that'll be looked at too, I'm sure, but I didn't do it." He added, "I didn't spend any money illegally."

On Tuesday, a day after Hunter’s “blaming” of his wife became an internet meme, he told 10 News, the ABC affiliate in San Diego: “Leave my wife out of it, leave my family out of it. It’s me they’re after anyway. They’re not after my wife; they want to take me down, that’s what they’re up to. So let’s get this in the arena and have this settled."