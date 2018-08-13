FL Shooter In 'Stand Your Ground' Case Has History Of Road Rage, Gun Threats

Read on for the chilling details. Via the Tampa Bay Times:

The Clearwater man who shot and killed a father of three outside a convenience store in a parking dispute last month — setting off a stand your ground debate that has swept Florida and the nation — has a history of road rage. Since 2012, according to records and interviews, 47-year-old Michael Drejka has been the accused aggressor in four incidents. Investigators documented three cases in police reports. The other was not shared with authorities at the time but involved the same handicap-reserved parking spot outside the Circle A Food Store near Clearwater and another shooting threat.

Who'd a thunk it? Why, it's almost as if he's looking for an excuse to pull his gun!

The police reports describe a man quick to anger, but who always denied he threatened anyone with a gun. Former prosecutors said the earlier cases could possibly be used if Drejka is brought to trial, as evidence that he pulled out his weapon because he was frustrated, not afraid. Twice investigators admonished Drejka, telling him he was fortunate the alleged victims of his road rage did not want to press charges. If they had, an officer once said, authorities could have revoked his concealed carry permit.

Oh, and read the comments -- if you have a strong stomach.