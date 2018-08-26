Fox News Disables YouTube Comments On McCain Videos After Scores Of Viewers Trash Him

Fox News on Sunday disabled the ability to comment on its YouTube videos about the death of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

Over the weekend, scores of commenters at the Fox News website were allowed to trash Sen. John McCain. But those attempting to view videos about McCain on YouTube were notified that the network had "disabled" commenting.

"Comments are disabled for this video," a notice on each video said.

Fox News continued to allow comments on videos about other topics.

Meanwhile, at least one story on FoxNews.com had accepted at least 3,500 comments in about two hours. Many of the comments wished McCain "good riddance" and declared him a traitor.

“I’m sorry, but I can’t celebrate the life of a man who has done so much evil,” one commenter opined. “He is burning in Hell right now, and receiving the due payment for his evil deeds.”

Editor's Note: This is not an invitation for C&L commenters to try to out-ugly YouTube commenters with nasty posts about a deceased man. Use discretion when commenting. Comments that violate our TOS will be deleted and those users may have their commenting privileges revoked.