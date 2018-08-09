Fox News Guest Wants To 'Make Men Masculine Again'

In the reality bending, machismo Fox News world, there’s no war on women, but rather an attempt by nasty feminists to emasculate American men. But don’t worry because according to Fox & Friends’ testosterone-loving guest, Allie Beth Stuckey, there is a campaign to “make men masculine again.” Whew!!!

Fox & Friends is very concerned about the loss of American manliness. They have previously hosted “cowboy comedian and social commentator,” Chad Prather who informs us that there “is an all out war on white, Christian men.” Another guest, culture warrior queen, Penny Nance, spread the word that Disney’s “Frozen” is disrespectful to men. And, according to another Fox & Friends guest, this insidious trend is not just emasculating American men but is – wait for it – a threat to national security!

On Monday’s Fox & Friends, their favorite “conservative millennial,” Allie Beth Stuckey, a proponent of traditional gender roles, provided her take on this dangerous trend.

America’s morning sweetheart, Ainsley Earhardt, set the scary message immediately when she reported that Stuckey, now a host on the radical, right-wing CRTV, has “a dire warning for the next generation.” She played a video, done by “Prager University” which isn’t a school but a conservative operation that produces right-wing video directed to students. This video asserted that when men embrace their manliness they are “leaders, warriors, and heroes” – but when they deny their masculinity, they leave “destruction and despair in their wake.” (Seriously!)

Earhardt tossed to Stuckey, still glowing from her happiness over the SCOTUS decision on the Colorado bakers who refuse to bake same-sex wedding cakes. Not surprisingly, Stuckey blamed those nasty “leftist feminists” who attribute all of society’s problems back “to this thing called toxic masculinity or in some cases, the patriarchy.” She claimed that feminists want men to be “less aggressive” in order to have a more equal society; but that this idea “is just not backed up by statistics.” (Of course, her comment wasn't backed up by anything.)

She discussed data on fatherless families and pontificated on the necessity of men stepping up to their roles as fathers – legit points.

But then her presentation got a little strange. In addressing sexual harassment, she said that the “solution” isn’t for men to become less masculine (something nobody has recommended) but “better masculinity” which involves teaching men to “take responsibility” and “serve and love those around them” and “to respect women.” This, of course, ignores the whole power dynamic thing but I digress…

Never mind MAGA – we now have MMMA?!

Get informed (just kidding) by watching Fox & Friends. This clip is from Monday, August 6, 2018.

First published at Newshounds.us