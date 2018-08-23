Fox News Lets Trump Lie When We All Have The Tape

By Frances Langum
Seriously, Fox News. Item one in the media reform agenda is getting the word "News" stripped from your trademark. And Exhibit A is this video, where Ainsley Earhardt bats her eyelashes and asks Trump about the payoff to his Playboy playmate mistress (really, that's where we are) and he lies about it. The tape of Trump discussing the payoff (cash? no no no no no) is part of the public record, Ainsley.

This is malpractice of the highest order. Fox News must die.

PS. The Washington Post's fact checker is using the L-word. But the real story is how Fox News helps, every damn day.


Comments

