Axios' Jonathan Swan: Cohen Doesn't Know Where All The Bodies Are. Just 20 Or So.

Clearly, the status and importance of Trump's former "fixer" Michael Cohen is of great debate this week, with the release of one of Cohen's personal recordings of him and Trump discussing payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal for her silence on the year-long affair.

Trump's new personal attorney-cum-media proxy Rudy Giuliani gleefully got himself booked on multiple shows to call Cohen a liar (which, you have to admit, is ironic AF from a guy representing the man who has been documented to have lied more than 3,000 times in the last 19 months.) Another spurned buddy, former NJ governor Chris Christie, shows up elsewhere to claim that even if Trump is guilty of collusion on the Cohen tapes, collusion isn't a crime.

But I gotta say, this particular dismissal of Michael Cohen really makes me laugh.

Axios' Jonathan Swan minimizes the importance of Michael Cohen by disputing the braggadocio claim literally made by no one but the media that Cohen knows where all the bodies are buried by saying that he doesn't know where ALL the bodies are, just 20 or so.

Wait, what?

Admittedly, I am not a lawyer, but continuing with this metaphor, isn't just one body enough to convict someone? TWENTY bodies would be pretty damning.

Is there a need for more bodies?