Ted Cruz BUSTED For Lying: Trump DID Campaign On Cutting Deficit In 2016

Sen. Ted Cruz once again exposed himself as a liar and a charlatan as he made-believe Trump didn't campaign on cutting the deficit.
By John Amato
In a cringeworthy moment on Axios, Sen. Ted Cruz once again exposed himself as a liar and a charlatan when he was caught pretending Trump didn't campaign on cutting the deficit and balancing the federal budget in 2016.

During this preview clip of tonight's episode on HBO, Swan presented Cruz with former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's words that when Obama was president the deficit was paramount but with Trump as president it doesn't matter.

"The deficit' the worst thing in the world when Barack Obama is president, but Donald Trump came in and were not so worried about anymore," Swan said. "He's right isn't he?"

"Look, I'm very worried about the debt. And I'm worried about it under Trump -- Now, to be fair, Trump didn't campaign on cutting the debt."

Swan replied, "He did. He said he was gonna eliminate the national debt in 8 years."

Sen. Cruz then tried to gaslight and said, "[Trump] also said something, what is it, ‘I’m the king of debt,’ in 2016.”

As Mathew Chapman explains, "Trump did say that, but Cruz was taking him out of context — by “king of debt,” he meant he’s such an expert in debt that as president, he could negotiate with America’s creditors and cut America’s obligations dramatically. This hasn’t happened, partly because it isn’t constitutional."

Liars gotta lie.

