Jim Acosta On Colbert: Maybe Trump Should Do His Job

On Wednesday's Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN's Jim Acosta discussed how Donald Trump has targeted the media and called them "the enemy of the people."

Acosta walked out of a White House Press Briefing because Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wouldn't distance herself from that comment.

I walked out of the end of that briefing because I am totally saddened by what just happened. Sarah Sanders was repeatedly given a chance to say the press is not the enemy and she wouldn't do it. Shameful. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 2, 2018

His comments to Colbert were of a similar vein: