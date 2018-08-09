Jim Acosta On Colbert: Maybe Trump Should Do His Job
On Wednesday's Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN's Jim Acosta discussed how Donald Trump has targeted the media and called them "the enemy of the people."
Acosta walked out of a White House Press Briefing because Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wouldn't distance herself from that comment.
His comments to Colbert were of a similar vein:
JIM ACOSTA: All of our anchors, our photographers around the world, our producers, some of my fellow reporters who go into war zones and put their lives on the line, they’re not the enemy of the people. My colleagues at ABC, CBS, NBC and yes, Fox News, they’re not the enemy of the people either. In a government that is of the people, by the people and for the people there’s no such thing as an enemy of the people.
[On Trump rally-goers yelling at him] A lot of these people are well-intentioned. You know, they care about their country. I totally understand that. They really like this president, but they’ll ask me, ‘Why don’t you report the good things he does?’ I said, ‘Listen, we just talked about the jobs numbers last Friday. We had good jobs numbers last Friday.” And they say, ‘OK. well, do you like the president?’ And I said, ‘That’s not relevant. I don’t have to like the president of the United States. He doesn’t have to like me. We have jobs to do.
