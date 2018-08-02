Someone needs to remind Always-Wrong Rudy that it is NOT the Ides of August. Anyway, today we have some fine bloggers who come not to praise Orange Julius, but to bury him!

Egberto Willies makes a direct appeal to the 'Blow It All Up' crowd.

The Psy of Life Blog explains why Winguttia is unlikely to stop supporting The Russian Usurper.

Badtux, the Snarky Penguin knows what Republicans really want.

Amusing Planet tells us about some badass women of World War I. History is so cool!

Bonus Track: our favorite etymologist Fritinancy gives us the word-of-the-week.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).