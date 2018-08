Lance Mannion: A future with no place for them.

Gin and Tacos: Prague's Museum of Communism.

Bark Bark Woof Woof: Excited utterance.

Emptywheel: Credulous versus skeptical reporting.

Talking Point Memo: The battle for the right to vote has never been won.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.