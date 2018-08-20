Even if Trump's moved on to calling people "rats", I'm pretty sure the Dog Days of Summer are still w/ us.

It's not the heat, it's the vapidity, & who's more vapid than ... Rudy Rudy Rudy! David E's Fablog.

Consider The Source suggests we're headed for trouble w/ democracy, & not just in the casting & counting of votes. Thanks, Putin.

Aggregating the aggregators: Sky Dancing takes a look at all sortsa stuff.

thefreethinker: First it was freaking cakes, now it's the reefer threatening the "religious liberty" of effing landlords. (How many more times must I remind y'all that PROPERTY IS THEFT?)

