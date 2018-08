Rushed Edition:

"Rapper" runs for Congress in non-N.Y.C. New York, opponent's ads will have none of it.

A stab from the Nixonian past, remembered by Mark Evanier. "Only the best people."

Deep State/Derp State: How deep? Adventus answers.

Tee vee & Tweetin': WWJackD noted someone defending herself for saying: “The President is a scumbag”. Truth hurts, dunnit?

Put together in a hurry by M. "Web of Evil (& Ennui)" Bouffant. Tipline open 24/7: mbru@crookandliars.com