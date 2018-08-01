MLB's Dan O'Dowd Blasts Astros Trade Of Domestic Abuse Suspect

The world champion Houston Astros are facing a lot of heat for claiming to have a "zero-tolerance" policy on domestic abuse and then trading for a pitcher who is serving a 75 game suspension for domestic abuse.

The Corpus Christi Caller writes, "The Astros, meanwhile, are on the record as saying they have a zero tolerance policy for domestic violence as former Corpus Christi Hooks outfielder and Astros minor leaguer Danry Vasquez was immediately released after he was charged with domestic violence after an incident at Whataburger Field in 2016."

Osuna still needs to go to court over his abuse case.

Former GM Dan O'Dowd didn't hold back his disgust over the Astros trade on the MLB network.

DAN O'DOWD: I was on set last night when this news broke, and I went home thought about it all night long. I am bothered by this, bothered by a couple things. Number one, compassion for the victim." He continued, "What is zero tolerance? Just because it doesn't happen in your organization, that means it's OK if it happens in another organization. Unprecedented due diligence. The court proceedings haven't even been concluded yet. Did the [GM] talk to the victim directly? Where does it stop at this point in time?" "The second part I am really bothered by it is that we should suspend players for PED's. Players aren't allowed to play in postseason games. This player got suspended for something in our society that is morally wrong. It's bad. And yet, he's going to get a chance to play in the postseason. It seems inconsistent to me. I completely understand about giving people second chances. Life is about that, but this is a very serious offense. Zero-tolerance.

Harold Reynolds agreed and was shocked that a team can trade a player still under suspension.

Harold said, "I'm in lock and step with you, this is a tough one to look at and figure out."

Tom Verducci said the Astros had built up a lot of good will, "and I think they have harmed that with this deal. I think it's got a chance of blowing up on them."

"No matter what Jeff Luhnow says, it's not over with. [Osuna] has not complied with everything because he's going to be in court tomorrow. ....he saying it's ok if it happens in another organization."

I was very impressed with this segment from men that are hired by MLB and are bashing MLB's domestic abuse suspension policy too.

O'Dowd said if Osuna wasn't allowed to pitch in the postseason the Astros don't make this deal so "it has nothing to do with zero-tolerance, it has to do with winning."

More like this, please.