Mueller Recommends Papadopoulos Serve 6 Months In Jail For Lying And Impeding Investigation

On Wednesday night Twitter was confused by a flurry of tweets from George Papadopolous' wife about looking for a new lawyer and something about her husbands case.

The next day she tweeted this:

I feel revolted seeing an innocent pleading guilty while all evidences smell #entrapment . The truth has no agenda. Disappointed by people who prioritise their hate for the president over their love for justice. — Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos (@simonamangiante) August 17, 2018

Well, now we know why. Her husband is facing serious time for lying to the FBI (a big no no) and impeding the investigation. Specifically, they state that if they had known that the infamous "Professor", Joseph Misfud, was in the United States, they could have stopped and questioned him. The Special Counsel alleges that Papadopoulos lied to them in January 2017 regarding his contact with Misfud.

Mueller actually mentioned his wife in the filing - highly unusual:

MUELLER took the unusual step of calling out Papadopoulos' wife, @simonamangiante -- who isn't accused of any wrongdoing -- in his sentencing brief, for her statements to media. pic.twitter.com/wqM2Pc74fs — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 18, 2018

Prosecutors stated in their filing:

"The defendant's lies undermined investigators' ability to challenge the Professor or potentially detain or arrest him while he was still in the United States. The defendant's false statements were intended to harm the investigation, and did so."

Misfud left the United States and has not returned since February 2017.

The filing went on to state that Papadopoulos lied "to minimize both his own role as a witness and the extent of the campaign's knowledge of his contacts" and that he lied "at least a dozen times" during his interview. It also stated that "the defendant lied in order to conceal his contacts with Russians and Russian intermediaries during the campaign." Another big no no.

He failed to disclose details that could have helped the investigation progress faster, which greatly impeded the FBI's ability to move the process along.

The filing also stated: "Had the defendant told the FBI the truth when he was interviewed in January 2017, the FBI could have quickly taken numerous investigative steps to help determine, for example, how and where the Professor obtained the information, why the Professor provided the information to the defendant, and what the defendant did with the information after receiving it."

Even more shocking, the filing states that in December of 2017, just two months after he worked out a plea deal, the investigators wanted another meeting. Well, Papadopoulos cancelled that meeting because he was on a media blitz. That sort of undercuts the whole "cooperating witness" part of the deal, which I suspect the Court will frown upon.

Here is more info on the filing:

Papadopoulos lied to the FBI after his contact Joseph Mifsud -- known as the professor in London -- told him the Russians had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton. Authorities found Mifsud in Washington two weeks later, but allowed him to leave the country.https://t.co/YDbzyR9bYF — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) August 18, 2018

Whoopsie. So if he had been honest, the investigation would have moved significantly faster. Welp, that is bad.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's office filed its sentencing memo tonight for George Papadopoulos. Prosecutors aren't recommending a specific sentence, but argue that something in the guidelines range of 0-6 months "is appropriate and warranted" https://t.co/21k7BKtzdm pic.twitter.com/iM8qYCisQl — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) August 18, 2018

Specifically, the government says @GeorgePapa19 lied about his various connections to Russians- people he believed could help him arrange a foreign policy trip to Russia. pic.twitter.com/3ZZl2wdz5p — Shelby Holliday (@shelbyholliday) August 18, 2018

Sentencing is on September 7th, just three short weeks away. Let's see what happens.