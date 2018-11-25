MOTION DENIED: George Papadopoulos Must Report To Jail Tomorrow

George Papadopoulos desperate bid to stay out of jail pending his appeal has lost in court. A federal judge just ruled on his Hail Mary motion to stave off reporting to jail tomorrow to start serving his 14 day sentence - and G Papa lost.

George Papadopoulos' motion related to a constitutional challenge to Robert Mueller's investigation. Judge Moss noted that he had "waived his right" to appeal when he pleaded guilty, a common notation in a plea agreement.

In his ruling Judge Moss wrote:

“The Court, accordingly, concludes that Papadopoulos has failed to carry his burden of demonstrating that the Court should continue his current bail status.”

Just a refresher: George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with Russia. Even though he faced substantial time, he was given a sweet deal - only 2 weeks in jail. Still, he tried to weasel his way out of it.

The ruling: