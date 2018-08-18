Netflix Cancels On Michelle Wolf

Cancelled? Well, sure. Ok. Netflix isn't exactly the best format for a talk show, even in a comedy format, so if the numbers of viewers weren't what they wanted one could see reasons for a cancellation. (We don't know, as Netflix doesn't release the numbers.) But Netflix also seems to have not notified the show, leaving the entire staff to learn about the cancellation via Twitter. That's something Trump would do.

Source: The Daily Beast

Well, that was fast. On Friday, Netflix quietly pulled the plug on The Break with Michelle Wolf, one of the only “late-night” shows on “television” hosted by a female comedian, just three months after it premiered.

The streaming service also ended the short-lived Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, but it was the news about Wolf’s show that came as a much bigger shock. That’s because, when The Break premiered in May, Wolf was riding higher than pretty much any other comedian in the country after her breakthrough performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. As recently as last week White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was still talking about how much her jokes stung.

At the time, the general consensus was that she was suddenly a hot commodity and Netflix was lucky to have her after she decided to leave first Late Night with Seth Meyers and then The Daily Show. Now, after just 10 episodes, Netflix has decided not to order any more.

“None of us can believe how classlessly Netflix has handled this,” a source connected to the show told The Daily Beast after the news broke, noting that the entire writing staff and even the showrunners found out they had been fired on Twitter.