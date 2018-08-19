Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Crooks and Liars
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Search this site:
Search
Open Thread - Trump's 'Record'
By
Frances Langum
8/19/18 8:30pm
Open thread below...
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Politics
Mueller Recommends Papadopoulos Serve 6 Months In Jail For Lying And Impeding Investigation
CLTV
Anatomy Of A Rudy Giuliani Lie
Politics
Manafort Trial, Day 9: Delays And A Sealed Sidebar Conversation
CLTV
Strange Friday At The Manafort Trial
Media Bites
Hannity Is Literally Giving His Radio Show To Trump's Lawyers Today
View more »
Latest
Trump's made some records, all right.
Misc
Open Thread - Trump's 'Record'
Have you no sense of decency, sir?
Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With R.E.M.
Projection, thy name is "Judge" Jeanine Pirro.
Politics
Fox's Fake Judge Spins Insane New Conspiracy Lies About Mueller
Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Peters, a former Fox News analyst, on Sunday suggested that his one-time colleagues at the conservative network are "prostitutes" for allowing Donald Trump to set their agenda.
Politics
Ex-Fox News Analyst Calls Former Colleagues 'Amoral': 'The Polite Word Is Prostitutes'
Trump's personal attorney basically confessed to conspiracy to collude with a hostile foreign entity on behalf of his client. Still believe Trump hires only the "best people"?
Politics
Rudy Giuliani Admits Trump Tower Meeting With Russians Was To Get Information About Hillary
View All »
News from idealmedia.com
Randy Bryce Won Tuesday-- Now The Hard Part Begins
DCCC Still Refusing To Back Progressive Primary Winners
Should Republican Billionaires Be Picking Democratic Candidates?
Another Texas District Not As Safe As The GOP Thought
A District To Win Back In Maine
Visit Blog »
Latest from CLTV
"Truth is truth," Todd pointed out. "No, it isn't truth. Truth isn't truth," Giuliani replied. "Truth is a truth, Mr. Mayor," Todd insisted. "This is going to become a bad meme."
CLTV
Rudy Giuliani: Truth Isn't Truth
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani admits the Trump Tower meeting with the Russians was for the purpose of getting dirt on Clinton, but denies it was collusion with the Russian government.
CLTV
Rudy Giuliani Admits Trump Tower Meeting Was For Purpose Of Getting Dirt On Clinton
Republican strategist and never-Trumper Rick Wilson slams Steve Bannon for having enough "evil juicing through his veins to try to keep making himself relevant."
CLTV
Rick Wilson Whacks Steve Bannon For Having Enough 'Evil Juicing Through His Veins To Try To Keep Making Himself Relevant'
CNN contributor Rick Santorum helps muddy the waters in the Mueller investigating by saying he should be investigating the DOJ and Hillary Clinton.
CLTV
Santorum: If Mueller Doesn't Want To Be Accused Of McCarthyism, He'd Be Investigating Clinton
Georgia Lawmaker Michael Williams tells CNN's Victor Blackwell he doesn't care about Trump's racist language before he was president.
CLTV
Georgia State Senator: No Problem With Trump Using The N-Word Before He Was President
Visit CLTV »
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Comments