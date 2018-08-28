Police: Texas Man Shoots Women Drivers Because He Thinks Only Men Should Drive

Last month, Nicholas Dagostino shot a woman while he was driving because he claimed she swerved into his lane twice, and he shot her in self-defense.

This month, he was charged in a second shooting of a woman while driving, and police are putting together his reasons for shooting off his...gun. The woman he shot narrowly escaped death -- the bullet stopped just millimeters from her heart.

According to this report, Dagostino admitted shooting women at least five separate times while driving.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say that Dagostino has targeted female drivers specifically on the streets of Katy and the surrounding area, citing Facebook posts in which he describes female drivers as “incompetent” and writing “that their sole purpose is to give birth to male children,” according to those court documents.

Police have now linked him to five separate shootings.

That's not road rage; it's just straight-up misogyny.