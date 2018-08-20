Lobbyist Ron Fournier Says More Independent Voters Will Solve Everything

The infamous Ron "Both Sides" Fournier has structured his pet fetish into a superPAC called Unite America, and he was out selling it on Morning Joe today, pointing out there are more independents than either Democrats or Republicans.

"What Unite America is trying to do is get over one of the two big hurdles. One is, the rules are rigged against independent candidates, the Republicans and Democrats have the rules rigged in a way it is almost impossible to get on ballots," he said.

Susan Page said there's "some concern on the part of some Democrats that the rise of talking about third party and independent candidacies in this midterm election could help Republicans because it could be a place for Republicans who are Republican-leaning voters who are unhappy with the Trump era, give them a place to land without voting for Democrats. Do you think there is a partisan impact? I realize there's not a partisan intent by the movement, but is there a possibility of a partisan impact from it?"

"Definitely. You and I have been covering this long enough to know, Republicans say don't vote for independents, you might help the other guy and Democrats say, don't vote for independents because you might help the other guy. 40% of Americans don't like either party, who are forced to vote for one party if they vote at all," Fournier said.

"We have to give those folks some voice. The system has to be open to more than two choices. You can't go into a drug store anywhere in America and only pick between two kinds of toothpaste. How is it we limit ourselves because of the fear of the other guy to only two choices in politics? It makes no sense."

Actually, Ron, it does. Historically, major parties have used third parties to run spoilers and even Trojan horse candidates. The number of hoops they have to jump through to get on the ballot makes that less likely.

But it's more than that. We already have a mechanism for changing parties. It's called a "primary," and it's the very tool independents have thrown away by refusing to register with a major party.

Neither party is perfect, but the most leverage voters have is in the primary process. Some people need to feel pure, and follow the "pox on both your houses" philosophy, but that means you simply refuse to deal with the reality of politics.

Especially now, it's pretty clear that Republicans are the party of rape and pillage. If you don't want to vote Democratic to stop them, you're just a boob.