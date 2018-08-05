Rosie O'Donnell Leads Broadway Stars In Protest Against The 'Kremlin Annex'

"Do You Hear The People Sing" - 25th Anniversary Performance of Les Miserables.

It's not getting a lot of media attention, but ever since Donald Trump's blatant display of puppetude with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, there has been a nightly protest in front of the White House, grown pretty organically through the organization of former Hillary Clinton 2016 adviser, Adam Parkhomenko.

They've been fun events. Rain or shine, Adam and John Aravosis of AMERICAblog have tried to make them as loud as possible; each day a different genre: mariachi, opera, rap. The goal is to make the resident in the White House (which they have dubbed "the Kremlin Annex") aware that they're out there and they want him out.

omfg this washington post photo at the kremlin annex pic.twitter.com/kOVHnKbTXD — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 3, 2018

Newsweek: WHITE HOUSE PROTESTS ENTER THIRD STRAIGHT WEEK, DUB TRUMP A TREASONOUS TRAITOR https://t.co/KI3yr1pDBz — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 4, 2018

Day 18 of the never-ending nights of anti-Trump protests at the #KremlinAnnex. This is my first attempt at making a sign by myself. :-) pic.twitter.com/Q7PTXK7kMd — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) August 2, 2018

Our nightly “Back in the USSR” homage at Day 18 of the never-ending nights of anti-Trump protests at the #KremlinAnnex at 1600 Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/mqTmlsmQXD — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) August 3, 2018

But tomorrow, after Trump gets home from his golfing weekend, there's a little surprise waiting for him: Actress Rosie O'Donnell, one of his favorite pre-presidency bullying targets, will be leading other Broadway actors and actresses to raise their voices against Vladimir's guy.

The group will sing “The People’s Song” from “Les Miserables,” Burt Bacharach’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” ”A Brand New Day” from “The Wiz” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from “The Sound of Music” from Lafayette Park. The performers will be current and former Broadway cast members from “Wicked,” ”Beautiful,” ”Hamilton,” ”Phantom of the Opera,” “The King and I,” “Les Miserables,” ”Cinderella,” ”Xanadu,” ”The Producers,” ”Head Over Heels” and more.

I bet Melania will secretly enjoy it.