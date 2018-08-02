Sarah Sanders Brings Human Shields To Today's Press Briefing
Sarah Huckabee Sanders had a tough day yesterday so as is her habit today she brought human shields to answer questions from the press. And she brought heavy hitters. John Bolton and FBI Director Christopher Wray among the luminaries.
The topic of today's presser is Election Security.
THEN she told the gathered reporters that the White House has already discussed the 2016 election and that topic is off limits you guys we're looking forward not back!
I'm sure that will work out really well for her.
And then there's this...
