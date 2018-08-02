Sarah Sanders Brings Human Shields To Today's Press Briefing

Sarah Huckabee Sanders had a tough day yesterday so as is her habit today she brought human shields to answer questions from the press. And she brought heavy hitters. John Bolton and FBI Director Christopher Wray among the luminaries.

The topic of today's presser is Election Security.

THEN she told the gathered reporters that the White House has already discussed the 2016 election and that topic is off limits you guys we're looking forward not back!

I'm sure that will work out really well for her.

This briefing from a White House run by a Russian agent about how they're committed to stopping Russian agents is particularly unconvincing. — Alt. U.S. Press Sec. (@AltUSPressSec) August 2, 2018

Watching White House Press Briefing on Russia messing with our elections



FBI Director Wray is just rolling his eyes & was literally biting his lip



I'm no dentist, aka body language expert



But it looks like he doesn't believe in whatever Trump is trying to sell up there — Shawn in Az 🖖🏽🌵 (@CaptainsLog2O18) August 2, 2018

Interesting timing for this #PressBriefing. First we get two days in a row and then it's all about Russia? Seems to me like someone is trying to get ahead of a story. #TrumpRussia #RussianHacking — Deb Ng (@debng) August 2, 2018

So there's Bolton, Coats, Wray and Nielsen at a WH briefing to discuss efforts to defend against Russian interference in the upcoming elections.



Which begs the question: In what decent world is @SecNielsen still employed? — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) August 2, 2018

And then there's this...