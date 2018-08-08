Ted Cruz Sells Out Family, Begs Trump For Help In Texas

Remember Ted Cruz's speech during the 2016 Trump Coronation / Republican National Convention?

When it became clear to the audience that Cruz was not going to endorse Trump but instead told the delegates to "vote their conscience, vote for freedom"?

They booed him off the stage.

Ted eventually had to prove his bonafides by making calls for Trump in a truly humiliating spectacle:

Here is Ted Cruz realizing that Donald Trump has set him on a two-restaurants-taking-each-others-orders prank call. pic.twitter.com/6kWzsExHOs — Sam Wilkinson (@samwilkinson) October 6, 2016

And now Ted Cruz needs Donald Trump's help to get re-elected.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke is a small-donations fundraising machine and the enthusiasm gap between the Blue Wave and Republicans is all-the-worse for having, um, Ted Cruz on the ballot for Senate. The Houston Chronicle:

“I would certainly welcome his support, and I hope to see him in Texas,” Cruz said, standing outside the Dixie Grill in Seguin. “I think we are likely to see the president down in Texas before the election.” Cruz said while his relationship with Trump has had its “ups and downs” due to their 2016 GOP primary battle, he has tried to become an ally to the president. He said he has been in constant contact with the White House and Trump directly to offer his help in getting legislation through the Senate. “We’re talking to the White House every week, sometimes every day,” Cruz said. “I’ve been proud to lead the effort to bring Republicans together.”

Hey Ted Cruz: You are SUCH a liar.

Ted Cruz wants Donald Trump to campaign for him in Texas.



Beto O’Rourke should release an ad that says: "Trump called Cruz's wife a dog and said his father killed Kennedy. If he won't even protect his family, what will he do for the people of Texas?" — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) August 7, 2018

Trump: Your wife is ugly and your dad killed JFK.

Cruz: Thank you for making America great again, Sir.#VoteBeto — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) August 3, 2018