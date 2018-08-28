Trump Outright Lies To Evangelical Leaders During White House Meeting

Here's a recipe for how Donald Trump could really wreck an evangelical pastor's day.

Lie to a room full of pastors and tell them that the Johnson Amendment limiting them from endorsing specific candidates has been repealed.

Taunt them by suggesting they're weak for not defying the law.

Tell them that if their people don't come out to vote, there will be violence, terrible violence, and everything they love will die, or at least be taken from them violently.

Lather, rinse, repeat.

And he actually did do that thing. First, the lie, via NBC News:

"Now one of the things I'm most proud of is getting rid of the Johnson Amendment," the president said. "That was a disaster for you."

Dear Evangelical Hypocrite Sellouts Ministers, he did not do that thing. He did not. Only Congress can do that thing, and they have not done so. It may not be an enforcement priority with this administration, and he signed an executive order saying it wasn't a priority, but if you believe him and go out and preach Trump from the pulpit, you will have broken the law. That is regardless of whether it is enforced. If you do that thing, you will have broken the law, and that would be bad for your conscience, right? (Also, an executive order can be revoked and enforcement can be resumed...so don't do that.)

Trump then told the pastors to go forth and preach the Gospel of Trump!

Trump said to the religious leaders at the White House: "Now you're not silenced anymore. It's gone and there's no penalty anymore and if you like somebody or if you don't like somebody you can go out and say, 'This man is going to be great for evangelicals, or for Christianity or for another religion. This person is somebody that I like and I'm going to talk about it on Sunday."

Trump then went on to taunt them in a roundabout way, as The New York Times reports:

“Maybe it’s why you are very plateaued. I hate to say it, if you were a stock, you’d be like, you’re very plateaued,” Mr. Trump said, prompting laughter in the room. “I really believe you’re plateaued because you can’t speak. They really have silenced you. But now you’re not silenced anymore.”

The final piece of the recipe was his remarks about the nasty "antifa" lefties who were going to snatch, snatch, snatch all of it away from them.

So, to repeat: First, lie. Then fear monger. Then lie some more and hope those "pastors" will put their own self-interest above the nation's.