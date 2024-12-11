'Outright Gaslighting': Republican Lies About Hegseth Police Report

Georgia Republican Congressman Richard McCormick was called out on C-SPAN's Washington Journal when he repeatedly lied claiming the accusations against Pete Hegseth only came from anonymous sources that even the Hegseth doesn't know who they are from.

The lies are coming out fast and furious from MAGAts and Republicans on Hegseth's nomination. Hegseth himself is also ramping up his lies to Congress.

MCCORMICK: He did a really good job of shoring up against those accusations, which are anonymous, which nobody at Fox will say anything. They're like, I don't know what he's talking. I don't know what they're talking about when they talk about these anonymous complaints. He doesn't know what he's talking about. His wife doesn't know what's going on. They're all kind of like, just show me who it is and let's address it, because I don't know who it is. And so... HOST: Are you talking about the allegations of sexual assault? MCCORMICK: Mm-hmm. HOST: OK. But he paid a settlement, so he does know who it is. MCCORMICK: No. (He said in a tentative manner) He didn't know who it is. And he's saying to us, it's an empty allegation of an anonymous tip. That's not the same thing. And so that's why I heard the same thing as you. And I had my concerns. But that's not what we were told in conference. We were told, no, these are anonymous tips. We don't know where they came from.

McCormick is omitting the alleged rape complaint against Hegseth and folding it into Pete's Fox News colleagues blowing the whistle on his behavior.

This would help people believe there was "no police report filed against Pete."

Just outright gaslighting now. There is a police report. Hegseth was questioned by the Monterey police about a specific incident with a specific woman. He acknowledged having sex with that woman. But the line they've settled on is "it's all anon rumor Hegseth has never heard of" — David Burbach (@dburbach.bsky.social) 2024-12-11T14:49:08.856Z

Why would any Fox employee go public with their concerns over Hegseth's alleged drinking issues at work? They would be fired and then face a toxic MAGA cult on top of it.

MAGAts are lying like the wind to help Pete Hegseth's flailing nomination.